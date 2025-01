EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #USA: Donald Trump sworn in yesterday for his second term in office, and he has already used his presidential powers to sign a flurry of executive orders.

2. #WICKLOW: Gardaí in Bray investigating the murder of Willie Moorehouse have arrested a total of six people, including a teenager, in connection with the killing.

3. #PALESTINE: Israel has launched a large military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, that the Palestinian Health Ministry said has killed at least six people and injured 35.

4. #TURKEY: At least 66 people have died after a major fire broke out at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey overnight, the interior minister has confirmed.

5. #GOVERNMENT: Some members of the Regional Independents will be granted Opposition speaking time in the Dáil from tomorrow on a provisional basis.