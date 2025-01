SOME MEMBERS OF the Regional Independents will be granted Opposition speaking time in the Dáil from tomorrow on a provisional basis.

This will be the case until the matter is adjudicated by Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy.

The Dáil will return tomorrow for the first time after the Christmas break. It will sit for one day but then take another week off.

The week off is to allow the incoming government ministers to adjust to their new departments and is customary after every general election in Ireland.

The row over speaking time for the Regional Independents erupted last week, with Opposition parties describing the bid by some Independents, who are supporting the new government, to be classed as a technical group in the Dáil as ‘a farce’.

The Dáil’s business committee, which oversees how the Dáil operates and is chaired by the Ceann Comhairle, met today.

During the meeting, Murphy confirmed that the group will be granted Opposition speaking time on a provisional basis until a final decision is made.

It is unclear when a decision may be issued, with the business committee not due to meet again until after the Dáil returns in February.

Some Opposition members have expressed frustration at what they see as a delay in the process.

Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and the other TDs who make up the five Opposition technical groups in the Dáil are to make a joint submission to the Ceann Comhairle tomorrow opposing the Regional Independent’s bid to be classed as a technical group.

Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit have all called for Aontú and Carol Nolan – who are part of the technical group but have not committed to supporting the government – to leave the group.

When asked by The Journal if the three TDs could join People Before Profit’s technical group, leader Richard Boyd Barrett responded:

“That thought hadn’t occurred to me. I mean, I wouldn’t be jumping out of my skin to have Aontú in our group.”