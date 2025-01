THE DEATH TOLL from a fire that engulfed a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey overnight has risen to 66, the country’s interior minister said.

“Our pain is great,” Ali Yerlikaya told reporters at the Kartalkaya resort around 170 kilometres northwest of the capital Ankara. “66 citizens lost their lives and 51 others wounded.”

The blaze broke out at 3:27 am (0027 GMT) in the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel, which has wooden cladding, the minister said on social media.

Footage revealed hotel sheets hanging from the hotel’s windows indicating some tied them in order to escape the blaze. Media reports suggests some had died after trying to jump to safety.

Local media reported at least 230 people were staying at the hotel, a peak time during a two-week school holiday.

The fire is believed to have started in the restaurant and spread quickly, though it was not immediately clear what caused it.

Part of it backs onto a cliff, making it harder for firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Advertisement

Television footage showed huge plumes of smoke rising into the sky with a snow-capped mountain behind the hotel.

Authorities warned the building could collapse.

A survivor who managed to escape the flames told local media that no alarms rang at the hotel when the fire started, complaining lack of any safety measures including fire stairs or smoke detector.

“I pray to God for mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives in the fire,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X.

He said he wished a speedy recovery to the injured affected by “this tragic accident”, adding that an investigation had been launched.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said six prosecutors had been allocated to investigate the blaze.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.