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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #DUBLIN: A family of seven fled their home after being targeted in an overnight arson attack in Clanbrassil Close.
2. #MISSING PERSON: The PSNI launched a murder investigation and arrested a man in the case of missing Limerick woman Carrie Mullane.
3. #US MIDTERMS: It’s voting day in the US after a campaign marked by distractions and disgruntled voters has left Donald Trump facing a potentially damaging electoral reckoning.
4. #FLIGHTS: A Ryanair flight from Dublin to Rome was among six passenger planes affected by bomb threats across Europe today, prompting evacuations, security checks and the deployment of fighter jets.
5. #RIP: Hundreds of mourners gathered at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyphilip, Co Down this afternoon for the funeral of athlete Ciara Mageean.
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