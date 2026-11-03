Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Citizenship rights protest over opposition to the citizenship bill at the Dail. Rolling News Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Washington during the midterm elections. alamy alamy

#US MIDTERMS The US goes to the polls today. Held every two years, the midterm elections have been billed as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.

#BOMB THREATS Four Ryanair flights were among ten passenger planes affected by bomb threats across Europe today, prompting evacuations, security checks and the deployment of fighter jets.

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#LONDON A famous man has lost his bid for a UK High Court injunction against two media organisations to prevent the publication of allegations against him, but cannot yet be named.

PARTING SHOT

The festive season is nearly upon us.

British retail giant John Lewis has released its famous Christmas advertisement for 2026.

This year’s advertisement features Slow Horses star Kristin Scott Thomas in the leading role.

Singer Sam Fender provides the soundtrack with a cover of You Can’t Always Get What You Want by The Rolling Stones.