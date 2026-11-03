Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#US MIDTERMS The US goes to the polls today. Held every two years, the midterm elections have been billed as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.
#BOMB THREATS Four Ryanair flights were among ten passenger planes affected by bomb threats across Europe today, prompting evacuations, security checks and the deployment of fighter jets.
#LONDON A famous man has lost his bid for a UK High Court injunction against two media organisations to prevent the publication of allegations against him, but cannot yet be named.
The festive season is nearly upon us.
British retail giant John Lewis has released its famous Christmas advertisement for 2026.
This year’s advertisement features Slow Horses star Kristin Scott Thomas in the leading role.
Singer Sam Fender provides the soundtrack with a cover of You Can’t Always Get What You Want by The Rolling Stones.
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