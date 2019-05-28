The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SHOT DEAD: A man has been killed in a shooting incident in North Dublin this afternoon.

2. #IRELAND SOUTH: Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly is the first candidate elected as MEP in the constituency of Ireland South.

3. #DUBLIN: Clare Daly (I4C) and Barry Andrews (FF) have been elected MEPs in the Dublin constituency following a legal dispute over the transfer of votes.

4. #MONEY: A batch of new-look €100 and €200 notes went into circulation today complete with new and improved security features.

5. #COURTS: Lawyers for a convicted child rapist have contested a victim’s request to waive her anonymity so that her abuser can be named.