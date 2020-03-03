The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there are no plans to cancel any major events in Ireland due to Covid-19. You can follow the latest on the virus in our liveblog.

2. #VISIT: English royals Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Ireland today as they kick off a three-day trip.

3. #STABBED: A serious assault investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed at a Luas stop in Leopardstown last night.

4. #JAILED: A man who plotted to assassinate Dubliner Gary Hanley has been jailed for six years by the Special Criminal Court.

5. #CHARGED: Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been charged with common assault following an incident at Center Parcs in England.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are active in one of the above stories.