Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 19 May, 2020
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 May 2020, 5:00 PM
43 minutes ago 2,091 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103035
Image: Shutterstock/Monica Laveder
Image: Shutterstock/Monica Laveder

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ON THE WAY: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said “we have effectively” extinguished Covid-19 from the community.

2. #NOT TRUE: The Lancet Medical Journal has refuted a claim made by US President Donald Trump that it published a report in December referring to an outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China.

3. #EMISSIONS: Pollution from cars has dropped by 50% across Ireland since the start of the lockdown laws, research has shown.

4. #BREAKTHROUGH: Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a man in Monaghan 18 years ago have recovered a car from a lake in Fermanagh.

5. #THAT’S THAT: MPs in the UK have passed a bill to repeal EU freedom of movement rules.

