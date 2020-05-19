The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ON THE WAY: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said “we have effectively” extinguished Covid-19 from the community.
2. #NOT TRUE: The Lancet Medical Journal has refuted a claim made by US President Donald Trump that it published a report in December referring to an outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China.
3. #EMISSIONS: Pollution from cars has dropped by 50% across Ireland since the start of the lockdown laws, research has shown.
4. #BREAKTHROUGH: Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a man in Monaghan 18 years ago have recovered a car from a lake in Fermanagh.
5. #THAT’S THAT: MPs in the UK have passed a bill to repeal EU freedom of movement rules.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS