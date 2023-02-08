EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESIDENTIAL CARE The Attorney General has said there were “weaknesses” in the State’s stance on disability allowance payments to people in residential care.

2. #EARTHQUAKE Heartrending scenes of a newborn plucked alive from the rubble has laid bare the human cost of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey that by this morning had claimed over 11,200 lives.

3. #PROTESTS Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has condemned racism “of any form” in the Dáil this afternoon, saying that there is no place for it in Ireland.

4. #LIA FÁIL The vandalism of a 5,000-year-old monument in Co Meath has been condemned by a heritage group as “mindless” and “ugly”.

5.#COURTS The sentencing of the 17-year-old boy who murdered Urantsetseg Tserendorj has been further delayed after the judge found that it is time for legislative intervention or a definitive ruling on the law covering the sentencing of children convicted of serious offences.