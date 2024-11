EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION: Healthcare workers including nurses and midwives have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action amid concerns about a “staffing crisis” in the sector.

2. #IPAS: Four children went missing from an International Protection Accommodation Services centre for two weeks, a new report by the Health Information and Quality Authority confirmed.

3. #LEBANON: The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (Unifil) has welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, saying it has begun adjusting operations to the “new situation”.

4. #GAZA: Many Irish voters feel passionately about the Palestinian cause and want their public representatives to do more on the issue. Ahead of the general election, here is where Ireland’s political parties stand on Gaza.

5. #FOG WARNING: Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow fog warning for 17 counties which is in effect from 4pm today until 6am tomorrow.