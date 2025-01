EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BIG FREEZE: A Status Orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place for almost the entire country this evening as Met Éireann warns that temperatures are set to drop even further tonight.

2. #WICKLOW MOUNTAINS: Wicklow County Council has warned motorists that the Sally Gap area is closed to all vehicles, as roads across the Wicklow mountains have been plagued by hazardous driving conditions following heavy snow.

3. #GENOCIDE: Ireland’s official submission related to South Africa’s case against Israel has been received by the International Court of Justice.

4. #CALIFORNIA: A state of emergency has been declared and more than 30,000 people have been told to evacuate their homes after a ferocious wildfire in Los Angeles devoured buildings in the region.

5. #SCIENCE: Thousands of students have arrived at the RDS in Dublin for the 61st annual BT Young Scientist & Technology exhibition.