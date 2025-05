EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MURDER INVESTIGATION: Gardaí leading the murder probe into the disappearance of Fiona Pender in 1996 have commenced a fresh excavation on an area of land in Co Laois.

Advertisement

2. #CENTRAL CRIMINAL COURT: A jury has resumed considering its verdict in the trial of murder accused Richard Satchwell.

3. #OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE: RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has criticised the “totally inaccurate” news coverage of a video advertisement which features paid actors portraying RTÉ journalists.

4. #GAZA: An aid worker has said that an aid distribution hub run by a US-Israeli backed organisation in Gaza is “humiliating and insulting” to people impacted by Israel’s blockade on the region.

5. #FRANCE: A French court has handed a 20-year jail sentence to a surgeon who admitted sexually abusing hundreds of patients, most of them children, over a period of two decades.