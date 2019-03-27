This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 4:59 PM
45 minutes ago 1,236 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4563855

shutterstock_50595829 Source: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Donald Tusk has told the European Parliament that its members “should be open if the UK wishes to rethink its British strategy”. UK politicians are expected to vote on eight motions in the House of Commons later today. 

2. #CORK: The baby whose mother was found dead at Cork University Maternity Hospital has also died.

3. #SHAEN: Gardaí in Laois are investigating an aggravated burglary at a home in Portlaoise carried out by four masked men which left one man seriously injured.

4. #CLARE: The funeral of Laura Brennan – a leading HPV vaccine campaigner – has taken place in her home county of Clare today.

5. #SHARIA LAW: Adultery and gay sex in Brunei in Southeast Asia will be subject to death by stoning from next week, authorities have said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: For years the doctors told me I was overweight but it turned out I had lymphoedema
    69,976  18
    2
    		Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    64,598  34
    3
    		NTA confirms new Metrolink route will terminate at Charlemont stop
    59,345  85
    Fora
    1
    		Media group Core has called for a 'licence to practice' marketing to beat outmoded education
    314  0
    2
    		After a few 'mistakes', food-ordering app Bamboo is now preparing to launch outside of Ireland
    232  0
    3
    		'We have a simple rule in the company - act like you're spending your own money'
    112  0
    The42
    1
    		Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest
    86,871  85
    2
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Georgia, Euro 2020 qualifier
    71,351  86
    3
    		Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    44,081  72
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dear Fifi: I found my boyfriend on dating apps but he said he was just bored... What do I do?
    8,106  5
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    2,111  0
    3
    		There’s been a major breakthrough in the male contraceptive pill and thank Christ for that
    2,070  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl
    'A downright lie': Patrick Quirke denies demanding money from Mary Lowry, court hears
    EU
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    MPs to debate reversing Brexit next Monday, after 5.7m people sign petition
    MEPs vote in controversial laws that places copyright responsibility on Google and YouTube
    CORK
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge
    Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie