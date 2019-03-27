The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Donald Tusk has told the European Parliament that its members “should be open if the UK wishes to rethink its British strategy”. UK politicians are expected to vote on eight motions in the House of Commons later today.

2. #CORK: The baby whose mother was found dead at Cork University Maternity Hospital has also died.

3. #SHAEN: Gardaí in Laois are investigating an aggravated burglary at a home in Portlaoise carried out by four masked men which left one man seriously injured.

4. #CLARE: The funeral of Laura Brennan – a leading HPV vaccine campaigner – has taken place in her home county of Clare today.

5. #SHARIA LAW: Adultery and gay sex in Brunei in Southeast Asia will be subject to death by stoning from next week, authorities have said.