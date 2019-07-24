The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NUMBER 10: Boris Johnson is now the UK Prime Minister and is already in 10 Downing Street after a trip to Buckingham Palace.

2. #CHILDCARE: The owner of a chain of creches in Dublin has stepped down following an RTÉ Investigates documentary that will air tonight.

3. #RIP: Actress Danika McGuigan has died aged 30 after a short battle with cancer.

4. #SWING GATE: There have been calls for Minister Josepha Madigan to give a fuller account of the legal advice she gave to Maria Bailey TD ahead of the Bailey’s legal action against the Dean Hotel.

5. #PRICE OUT: The Dublin Oktoberfest festival which has taken place on the capital’s quays for the last nine years has been cancelled for 2019 due to the rising cost of insurance.