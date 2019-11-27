This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 November, 2019
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 4:45 PM
48 minutes ago 1,438 Views No Comments
shutterstock_1510616147 Source: Shutterstock/OksanaSusoeva

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FARMERS: Farmers in Dublin city centre have begun to leave after a tractor demonstration near the Dáil that had been ongoing since yesterday. 

2. #AL PORTER: Comedian Al Porter has walked free from court after a charge for sexually assaulting a young man at a Dublin venue was dropped today.

3. #SEX WORK: Gardaí have spoken to 23 people in recent days as a result of suspicion of having purchased sexual services from people involved in prostitution. 

4. #FGM: The jury in the trial of parents accused of allowing FGM to be carried out on their daughter have been told they have to make an “immensely important decision”.

5. #BÓ: Royal Bank of Scotland has launched an online banking app today – and called it Bó which is the Irish word for ‘cow’.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

