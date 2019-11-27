The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/OksanaSusoeva

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FARMERS: Farmers in Dublin city centre have begun to leave after a tractor demonstration near the Dáil that had been ongoing since yesterday.

2. #AL PORTER: Comedian Al Porter has walked free from court after a charge for sexually assaulting a young man at a Dublin venue was dropped today.

3. #SEX WORK: Gardaí have spoken to 23 people in recent days as a result of suspicion of having purchased sexual services from people involved in prostitution.

4. #FGM: The jury in the trial of parents accused of allowing FGM to be carried out on their daughter have been told they have to make an “immensely important decision”.

5. #BÓ: Royal Bank of Scotland has launched an online banking app today – and called it Bó which is the Irish word for ‘cow’.