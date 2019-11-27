This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Sexual assault charge against entertainer Al Porter dropped

Porter issued a statement on the matter this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 3:53 PM
10 minutes ago 1,996 Views 9 Comments
Al Porter
Image: Brian McEvoy via RollingNews.ie
Al Porter
Al Porter
Image: Brian McEvoy via RollingNews.ie

A SEXUAL ASSAULT charge against entertainer and comedian Al Porter has been dropped. 

Porter confirmed in a statement posted on his social media this afternoon that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided to drop the case against him.

The case was first heard in August of this year but had not gone forward for trial.

“For two long and very anxious years, I have cooperated fully and respected the legal process,” Porter said. 

Porter had been granted anonymity in the case. However, he waived that today. 

“I was in complete agreement with waiving anonymity today, even before learning that the DPP had decided to withdraw the charge because I have always denied any wrongdoing in this case,” he said. 

Tweet by @Al Porter Source: Al Porter/Twitter

In his statement, Porter thanked his family friends and solicitors, Michael Staines and Aoife Corridan, for their support.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

