Sexual assault charge against entertainer Al Porter dropped

A SEXUAL ASSAULT charge against entertainer and comedian Al Porter has been dropped.

Porter confirmed in a statement posted on his social media this afternoon that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided to drop the case against him.

The case was first heard in August of this year but had not gone forward for trial.

“For two long and very anxious years, I have cooperated fully and respected the legal process,” Porter said.

Porter had been granted anonymity in the case. However, he waived that today.

“I was in complete agreement with waiving anonymity today, even before learning that the DPP had decided to withdraw the charge because I have always denied any wrongdoing in this case,” he said.

Source: Al Porter/Twitter

In his statement, Porter thanked his family friends and solicitors, Michael Staines and Aoife Corridan, for their support.