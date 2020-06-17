The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUSTS: Over 170 members of An Garda Síochána took part in searches today targeting drug trafficking, money laundering and gang-related activities in Limerick city and its surroundings.

2. #FORMATION: The youth wing of Fine Gael will vote against the agreed programme for government as the Taoiseach warns of ‘political crisis’ if the deal doesn’t go through.

3. #ACID ATTACK: A young man from Limerick city is recovering in hospital in Dublin after sustaining serious facial injuries in a suspected acid attack.

4. #SOAKAGE: As some pubs prepare to reopen on 29 June, Fáilte Ireland has said pubs will be expected to serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9.

5. #FOOTBALL: Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland is set to play their rescheduled Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia on Thursday, 8 October.

