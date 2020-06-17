This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 17 June, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 4:57 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUSTS: Over 170 members of An Garda Síochána took part in searches today targeting drug trafficking, money laundering and gang-related activities in Limerick city and its surroundings.

2. #FORMATION: The youth wing of Fine Gael will vote against the agreed programme for government as the Taoiseach warns of ‘political crisis’ if the deal doesn’t go through. 

3. #ACID ATTACK: A young man from Limerick city is recovering in hospital in Dublin after sustaining serious facial injuries in a suspected acid attack.

4. #SOAKAGE: As some pubs prepare to reopen on 29 June, Fáilte Ireland has said pubs will be expected to serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9.

5. #FOOTBALL: Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland is set to play their rescheduled Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia on Thursday, 8 October.

Rónán Duffy
