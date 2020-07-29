The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #SOCIAL PROTECTION: People in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be travel to countries on the Green List without losing access to this payment, Minister Heather Humphreys has said.
2. #TIPPERARY: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man who was found walking on the M8 near Horse & Jockey later died following a domestic disturbance.
3. #SHELBOURNE HOTEL: Dublin City Council has said it is investigating the removal of four statues from outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin city centre as a potential breach of rules protecting listed buildings.
4. #TAMPON TROUBLE: The ASAI has advised that a Tampax “tampons and tea” advertisement should not run again in the same format after receiving 84 complaints against the ad.
5. #DUN LAOGHAIRE: A teenage boy who tried to murder a woman he met on an internet dating app will serve a further two years detention before his 11-year sentence is reviewed.
