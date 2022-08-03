Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 3 August 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

By Jane Moore Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MOUNTJOY PRISON: The Irish Prison Service has confirmed that a Mountjoy prisoner who had been hospitalised with serious injuries last week has since died.

2. #TAIWAN: Taipei has said that 27 Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s air defence zone today as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.

3. #DEREK BOYD: A Dublin man has signed a guilty plea to a charge of killing his sister Sandra Boyd.

4. #SABINA HIGGINS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that it’s “time to move on” from the controversy that has surrounded Sabina Higgins and her letter on the war in Ukraine in the Irish Times after she clarified her position yesterday. 

5. #MET ÉIREANN: Nine of Met Éireann’s weather stations across the country recorded their hottest temperatures ever on the same day in July.

Jane Moore
