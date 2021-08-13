The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PLYMOUTH: A gunman killed five people including a three-year-old girl before turning the weapon on himself in a mass shooting, police in England have confirmed.

2. #THE MONK: Spanish police have arrested Gerry “The Monk” Hutch on foot of a European Arrest Warrant in connection with the Regency Hotel shooting.

3. #AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban has seized more major cities today as they raced to take full control of Afghanistan and inched closer to Kabul.

4. #CRASH: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Co Galway yesterday.

5. #STARS: The Perseids meteor shower, which peaked on Wednesday and Thursday night will continue tonight but with a reduced number of meteors likely to be visible.