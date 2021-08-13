#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 13 August 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal three-vehicle collision in Co Galway

The collision happened shortly before 1pm yesterday at the intersection of the M6 and M17.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 13 Aug 2021, 3:11 PM
1 hour ago 8,410 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5522306
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Co Galway yesterday. 

The collision happened shortly before 1pm at the intersection of the M6 and M17. 

Three cars travelling on the eastbound land of the M6 were involved in the collision. 

A man aged in his 80s, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Three women, a passenger in the first car and the drivers of the other two cars, were taken to Galway University Hospital for treatment. 

Two women remain in hospital today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí investigating the collision are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the east or westbound lanes of the M6 between 12.40pm and 1pm yesterday and who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. 

In particular, gardaí are appealing to any road users who were on the road during this period who may have video footage, including dashcam footage, to make it available to them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie