Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal three-vehicle collision in Co Galway

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Co Galway yesterday.

The collision happened shortly before 1pm at the intersection of the M6 and M17.

Three cars travelling on the eastbound land of the M6 were involved in the collision.

A man aged in his 80s, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women, a passenger in the first car and the drivers of the other two cars, were taken to Galway University Hospital for treatment.

Two women remain in hospital today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí investigating the collision are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the east or westbound lanes of the M6 between 12.40pm and 1pm yesterday and who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

In particular, gardaí are appealing to any road users who were on the road during this period who may have video footage, including dashcam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.