70-year-old woman killed in Co Meath crash

A WOMAN AGED in her 70s has been killed in a road collision in Co Meath this afternoon.

The collision, involving a car and a van, occurred at approximately 3.35pm on the N2 at Balrath Cross.

The woman was the driver of the car, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road where the collision occurred remains closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is underway.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Navan Garda Station 046 903 6100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.