Temple Street

1. Concerns have been raised that some children will not receive the treatment they need amid a shortage of paediatric physiotherapists in Dublin.

The physiotherapy department in CHI at Temple Street is currently only providing an emergency service “due to unprecedented and unplanned staffing challenges”, The Journal has learned.

Debate

2. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are neck-and-neck in the polls ahead of the firsts, and maybe only, US presidential debate.

Racism

3. Paralympics Ireland have condemned online racial abuse of one of the Team Ireland athletes at Paris 2024.

Algeria

4. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been named the winner in Algeria’s presidential election, but has joined rivals in questioning the results of the landslide success.

Schizophrenia

5. In an interview with The Journal, Professor Merete Nordentoft, a Danish psychiatrist explained misconceptions around schizophrenia.

Paralympics

6. Team Ireland is to be welcomed home today after a successful stint at the 2024 Paralympics.

They’ll bring back six medals – one gold, three silver and two bronze — after Katie-George Dunlevy (twice with Linda Kelly and once with Eve McCrystal), Róisín Ní Riain and Orla Comerford climbed the podium in Paris.

Iphone

7. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 on tonight, with the range set to be the first to include the tech giant’s new AI tools at launch.

Rás na mBan

8. Kilkenny’s Mia Griffin became the first Irish winner of Rás na mBan in 11 years as she closed out her magenta jersey win on a double-stage final day in her home county.