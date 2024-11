GOOD MORNING.

Taoiseach in Budapest

1. Taoiseach Simon Harris is due to travel to Budapest today for an informal European Council meeting as political parties gear up for the general election.

After weeks of speculation, Harris announced yesterday evening that the election will be held on Friday 29 November.

Drill, baby, drill

2. Donald Trump’s victory has sparked concerns about how his return to the White House will impact national and international progress on trying to combat climate change, a global emergency.

Roderic O’Gorman

3. Roderic O’Gorman has said a man threatened to kill him while he was having coffee with his husband, adding that he no longer looks at online abuse directed towards him.

Joe Biden

4. US President Joe Biden will address the country he leads today, committing to a peaceful transfer to Donald Trump, after the Republican stormed home in the US election yesterday.

Climate crisis

5. This is is “virtually certain” to be the hottest on record, according to the EU’s climate monitor.

Drugs

6. The Australin government has announced what it described as world-leading legislation that would institute a minimum age for children using social media.

Remembrance Sunday

7. JD Vance went from being a fierce conservative critic of Donald Trump to entry into his camp, with the prize for that U-turn seeing the Ohio native becoming vice president.

But what is the author-turned-senator likely to push in his new role over the next four years?

Germany

8. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said amid a deep coalition crisis that he will seek a vote of confidence in January that would pave the way for early elections by March.