The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney is set to meet chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels today amid fears that the UK is heading towards a no-deal exit.

2. #WHISTLEBLOWER: US media has reported that the whistleblower whose complaint has led to the commencement of impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump is a CIA officer.

3. #CHILDCARE: The average cost of full-time childcare in Ireland is now €184 per week, up 3.4% on last year.

4. #BUSCONNECTS: The National Transport Authority is seeking real estate experts as it presses ahead with plans to acquire private property for its ambitious BusConnects project.

5. #JOSEPH TUOHY: The funeral of an elderly Irish man who died alone in London is to take place in Dublin today.

6. #THE CURRENCY: The Broadcasting of Ireland has said it will not intervene after a major media group banned reporters from a new Irish website appearing on its radio stations.

7. #TAX BREAKS: Sinn Féin is calling for tax relief and a three-year rent freeze in its alternative budget this year.

8. #DOMINIC CUMMINGS: The UK PM’s controversial special adviser has said it is “not surprising” there is anger directed at MPs over Brexit.

9. #BUDGET: Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers has said it is “entirely possible” there will be a supplementary budget this year.

