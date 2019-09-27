This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 27 Sep 2019, 7:55 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney is set to meet chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels today amid fears that the UK is heading towards a no-deal exit. 

2. #WHISTLEBLOWER: US media has reported that the whistleblower whose complaint has led to the commencement of impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump is a CIA officer.

3. #CHILDCARE: The average cost of  full-time childcare in Ireland is now €184 per week, up 3.4% on last year.

4. #BUSCONNECTS: The National Transport Authority is seeking real estate experts as it presses ahead with plans to acquire private property for its ambitious BusConnects project. 

5. #JOSEPH TUOHY: The funeral of an elderly Irish man who died alone in London is to take place in Dublin today. 

6. #THE CURRENCY: The Broadcasting of Ireland has said it will not intervene after a major media group banned reporters from a new Irish website appearing on its radio stations. 

7. #TAX BREAKS: Sinn Féin is calling for tax relief and a three-year rent freeze in its alternative budget this year.  

8. #DOMINIC CUMMINGS: The UK PM’s controversial special adviser has said it is “not surprising” there is anger directed at MPs over Brexit.

9. #BUDGET: Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers has said it is “entirely possible” there will be a supplementary budget this year. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

