Tuesday 15 June 2021
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

The return to campus, search continues for Irishman missing in Wyoming, and Biden seeks EU support on China.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 8:58 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Back to Campus

1. Cabinet is to sign off on the reopening plan for college and university campuses for the next academic year which will see mainly on-site activity for all students and staff, Christina Finn writes in today’s lead story.

At a minimum, the plan sets out that laboratory teaching, classroom-based teaching, tutorials, workshops and smaller lectures can take place on site. College offices and workplaces, as well as libraries, will also be reopened.

Separately, Cabinet is to consider doubling home quarantine to 10 days for unvaccinated people travelling from Britain to Ireland.

Vulture funds

2. Master of the High Court Edmund Honohan has said he is not sure if TDs were “fully informed” about emergency Covid-19 legislation that was debated in the Dáil and passed all stages in just one day last year.

Judge Edward Honohon also questioned why a sunset clause was not set out in the emergency legislation.

Missing 

3. US authorities have appealed for information about missing 27-year-old Dublin man Cian McLaughlin, who was last seen hiking in Wyoming almost a week ago.

A major search is being carried out by national park authorities, after he was reported missing at the weekend.

Search operations were launched yesterday for Cian, and are ongoing.

EU-US summit

4. Us President Joe Biden will seek the EU’s backing today to deal with the rise of China, but the European bloc wants a swift end to lingering trade rows and a clean break from Donald Trump.

Biden’s two-hour stopover at EU headquarters, tucked between a NATO summit and his sitdown with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, “is not going to settle everything but diplomacy is back”, a senior EU official said.

Blood clots 

5. Scientists in Ireland have identified how some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots.

The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, could lead to therapies that prevent it from happening.

Mental Health 

6. Almost all members (97%) of the young LGBTI+ community are struggling with anxiety, stress or depression, according to new research.

The national survey indicates that the pandemic has further exacerbated young people’s mental health problems with 63% of LGBTI+ young people saying they struggle with suicide ideation (up from 55% in 2020). 

Lab leak 

7. The Chinese Scientist at the centre of the theory that the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak from her specialized lab in the city of Wuhan has denied her institution was to blame for the health disaster.

“How on earth can I offer up evidence for something where there is no evidence?” Dr Shi Zhengli told The New York Times in rare comments to the media.

‘I’m fine’

8. Christian Eriksen, the Danish football player who collapsed on the pitch in his country’s opening Euro 2020 game, said that he was doing “fine” in an Instagram post from hospital this morning. 

“I’m fine — under the circumstances, I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay,” he wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up while lying in bed.

GolfGate 

9. Canada’s number-two military official, Lieutenant General Mike Rouleau, announced his resignation after playing golf with a retired former Chief of Staff being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct.

The round of golf drew scrutiny amid concerns about the potential for perceived conflict of interest by Rouleau – he was hierarchical superior of the head of the military police
investigating retired General Jonathan Vance.

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

