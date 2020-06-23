This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 8:43 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Eshma
Image: Shutterstock/Eshma

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHILDCARE: Early Childhood Ireland will today tell the Oireachtas special committee on Covid-19 that uncertainty in the childcare sector is having a “profoundly stressful impact” on childcare providers. 

2. #BUSINESS: Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, has said a significant number of SMEs will collapse this year unless there is a dramatic intervention.

3. #VISAS: US President Donald Trump will prolong a ban on US employment permits, including J1 visas, to the end of 2020 and broaden it to include the H1-B visas used widely in the tech industry, the White House has confirmed.

4. #COVID-19: Men appear to produce higher levels of Covid-19 antibodies than women, UK figures suggest.

5. #CONTACLESS: Almost €600 million was spent by consumers using contactless payments  in Ireland in May – the highest monthly total to date in 2020.

6. #WET WIPES: Irish researchers have found that half of wet wipe brands analysed as part of a study into pollution contained microplastic fibres despite being labelled as “flushable”.

7. #HEALTH: Over half of Irish 17-year-olds are categorised as having ‘unhealthy’ lifestyles, according to the Growing up in Ireland survey.

8. #HIGH COURT: A businessman has claimed before the High Court that a former developer is using the firm of criminal Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley to try to collect a disputed debt from him of more than €100,000.

9. #NORTH KOREA: A South Korean group has launched hundreds of thousands of leaflets by balloon across the border with North Korea, despite Pyongyang repeatedly warning it that it will retaliate against such actions.

