Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Adam Daly Friday 4 Oct 2019, 8:02 AM
15 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4836729
Image: Shutterstock/Benovic
Image: Shutterstock/Benovic

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM LORENZO: Thousands are without power in the West and South West of the country as Storm Lorenzo passes over Ireland.

2. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson faces another showdown with the courts as his opponents look to force a Brexit extension following Europe’s critical response to the UK’s proposals for a deal.

3. #JUNIOR CERT: 64,330 Irish students will find out how they got on in their Junior Certificate examinations later today. Nineteen students secured 11 higher/common-level A grades and distinctions. 

4. #EXTINCTION REBELLION: Environmental activists planning to cause disruption over seven days in Dublin city centre next week have said they expect to be confronted by gardaí for their actions.

5. #MEMORABILIA: An Garda Síochána is planning to spend an estimated €70,000 on memorabilia for its personnel. 

6. #POVERTY: An unprecedented rise in infant mortality in England is linked to poverty, according to new research.

7. #COURTOWN: All four teenagers, three juveniles and one adult, arrested in relation to a sexual assault investigation in Co Wexfrod have been released without charge. 

8. #AUCTION: A Banksy artwork depicting MPs in the House of Commons as chimpanzees has been sold for almost €11 million, in what organisers say is a record for the street artist.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

