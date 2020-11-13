#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 13 November 2020
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Adam Daly Friday 13 Nov 2020, 7:56 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LATEST DATA: Halfway through Level 5, the latest data shows there has been an overall reduction of 16% in outbreaks since last week. 

2. #SUPREME COURT: Party leaders will meet today to discuss the controversy surrounding Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe.

3. #US ELECTION: There is no evidence of compromised ballots or corrupt voting systems in the US election, officials have said, as a top Democrat accused Republicans who refuse to accept President-elect Joe Biden’s win of “poisoning” democracy.

4. #LEGAL ACTION: The Minister for Justice and the Irish Prison Service have launched legal proceedings against the Data Protection Commission over a finding by the data watchdog about the use of officers’ thumbprints.

5. #POWER STRUGGLE: Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set to leave his Downing Street position by the end of the year.

6. #TYPHOON VAMCO: Thousands of people have been rescued after a typhoon caused extensive flooding that killed at least 39 people in the Philippines. 

7. #CASES RISING: South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in Covid-19 cases in 70 days as the government began fining people who fail to wear masks in public.

8. #BREXIT: A grace period to allow retailers in Northern Ireland time to adapt to the significant changes that will come into effect on 1 January is being discussed by the British government and the European Commission, RTÉ reports. 

