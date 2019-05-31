This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Friday 31 May 2019, 7:51 AM
1 hour ago 1,999 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4662543
Image: Shutterstock/kyu
Image: Shutterstock/kyu

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LOUGHILL: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after three women, all aged in their 70s, were killed in a traffic collision on the N69 in Limerick last night. 

2. #TARIFFS: The US will impose a five per cent tariff on all goods from Mexico – increasing to as much as 25% – until “illegal migrants” stop coming through the country into the US, President Donald Trump has said.

3. #HIT AND RUN: A man in his 20s has died after he was struck by a car in Whitehall, Co Dublin, RTÉ reports. 

4. #STRIKE: Over 500 ambulance personnel members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association are to strike for 24 hours from 7am this morning in a row over union recognition. 

5. #BUDAPEST: The captain of a large river ship which collided with a smaller boat on the Danube river, leading to the deaths of seven South Korean tourists and leaving 21 other people missing, was arrested last night. 

6. #PRO REMAIN: A new opinion poll in the UK has put the Liberal Democrats in first place, ahead of the Conservatives and Labour. 

7. #LOCAL ELECTIONS: More than three-quarters of candidates elected in last week’s local elections were male, with some councils seeing less than 6% of seats filled by female councillors. 

8. #IFCO: The Irish Film Classification Office has launched a new website aimed at helping parents make informed viewing choices for their children. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

