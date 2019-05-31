The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LOUGHILL: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after three women, all aged in their 70s, were killed in a traffic collision on the N69 in Limerick last night.

2. #TARIFFS: The US will impose a five per cent tariff on all goods from Mexico – increasing to as much as 25% – until “illegal migrants” stop coming through the country into the US, President Donald Trump has said.

3. #HIT AND RUN: A man in his 20s has died after he was struck by a car in Whitehall, Co Dublin, RTÉ reports.

4. #STRIKE: Over 500 ambulance personnel members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association are to strike for 24 hours from 7am this morning in a row over union recognition.

5. #BUDAPEST: The captain of a large river ship which collided with a smaller boat on the Danube river, leading to the deaths of seven South Korean tourists and leaving 21 other people missing, was arrested last night.

6. #PRO REMAIN: A new opinion poll in the UK has put the Liberal Democrats in first place, ahead of the Conservatives and Labour.

7. #LOCAL ELECTIONS: More than three-quarters of candidates elected in last week’s local elections were male, with some councils seeing less than 6% of seats filled by female councillors.

8. #IFCO: The Irish Film Classification Office has launched a new website aimed at helping parents make informed viewing choices for their children.

