Three women, all aged in their 70s, killed in Limerick car crash

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after three women were killed in a traffic collision on the N69 in Co Limerick this evening.

The two-car crash occurred just outside Loughill village, on the Listowel side, at approximately 6.30pm today.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver and passenger of the second car, who were also aged in their 70s, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant, another woman in her 70s, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.