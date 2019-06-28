The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOSPITAL ATTACKS: A total of 279 HSE staff members have been assaulted in Irish hospitals so far this year.

2. #ELECTION 2020: Frontrunner for the 2020 presidential nomination Joe Biden faced repeated criticism on multiple fronts from his Democratic rivals, including calls to leave the battle to oust Donald Trump to a younger generation.

3. #HEALTH DISPUTE: The pay dispute involving more than 10,000 health support staff has been referred to the Labour Court for a preliminary hearing this morning.

4. #SKAIDRITE VALDGEIMA: A man charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at an apartment in Dublin is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

5. #SITE OF CONSCIENCE: Dublin City Council has agreed to work with councillors on the redevelopment of the State’s last Magdalene Laundry but has said funding will require “major consideration”.

6. #GLASNEVIN: Plans for 299 apartments in buildings up to nine storeys in Glasnevin have been refused permission after significant local objection.

7. #SAME DAY SAMPLING: Minister Eoghan Murphy has said he will examine if same-day water sampling of Irish beaches can be carried out after storm water overflows so that the public can be told if the beaches can re-open sooner.

8. #G20: US president Donald Trump has hailed his “very, very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

