Friday 28 June, 2019
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Friday 28 Jun 2019, 7:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lijphoto
Image: Shutterstock/Lijphoto

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOSPITAL ATTACKS: A total of 279 HSE staff members have been assaulted in Irish hospitals so far this year.

2. #ELECTION 2020: Frontrunner for the 2020 presidential nomination Joe Biden faced repeated criticism on multiple fronts from his Democratic rivals, including calls to leave the battle to oust Donald Trump to a younger generation.

3. #HEALTH DISPUTE: The pay dispute involving more than 10,000 health support staff has been referred to the Labour Court for a preliminary hearing this morning.

4. #SKAIDRITE VALDGEIMA: A man charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at an apartment in Dublin is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

5. #SITE OF CONSCIENCE: Dublin City Council has agreed to work with councillors on the redevelopment of the State’s last Magdalene Laundry but has said funding will require “major consideration”. 

6. #GLASNEVIN: Plans for 299 apartments in buildings up to nine storeys in Glasnevin have been refused permission after significant local objection. 

7. #SAME DAY SAMPLING: Minister Eoghan Murphy has said he will examine if same-day water sampling of Irish beaches can be carried out after storm water overflows so that the public can be told if the beaches can re-open sooner. 

8. #G20: US president Donald Trump has hailed his “very, very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

