Dublin: 3 °C Monday 11 February, 2019
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here are the stories as you start your week.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 11 Feb 2019, 8:03 AM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSES’ STRIKE: The three-day nurses’ strike this week is looking like going ahead after talks failed last night.

2. #HARD HIT: Almost seven in ten Irish business owners think Brexit will have a negative impact on their businesses.

3. #MAGDALENES: The Department of Justice has paid out the maximum compensation to just one Magdalene laundry survivor as part of its redress scheme.

4.  #WASTE: Residents living near a Co Meath landfill have expressed concern about a proposal to significantly increase the amount of waste it takes in.

5. #VIOLATED: A woman whose intimate photographs were shared on the now-deleted ‘Irish Sluts’ Reddit page said she felt ’physically sick’ when she saw her photos online.

6. #MIDDLE-EAST: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has announced the launch of an Ireland-Palestine scholarship programme.

7. #AWARDS SEASON: The Favourite won seven Baftas in a glitzy London ceremony last night but Roma swept in to take top award of the night.

8. #STATESIDE: In Los Angeles, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves all won awards in a big night for women at the Grammys.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

