Monday 13 July, 2020
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 13 Jul 2020, 8:04 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MASKS: As masks become mandatory on public transport today, bus unions have voiced concerns about how the rule will be policed

2. #US OUTBREAK: As Covid-19 cases reach record numbers in the US, Irish people living there describe what life is like. 

3. #RIP: Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

4. #DEATH PENALTY: The US government is to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades today as triple-murderer Daniel Lewis Lee is put to death

5. #VACCINE: Nearly three-in-four Irish people say they would ‘likely’ get a Covid-19 vaccine if one is found but 17% said they would likely not

6. #CHILD PROTECTION: A new series of reports published this morning have highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on vulnerable children and their families.

7. #JOHNNY DEPP: Actor Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his libel case in the UK against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence. 

8. #THE ALPS: The Mont Blanc  glacier in the French Alps yields more and more secrets as it melts – this time a pile of newspapers with banner headlines from 1966.

