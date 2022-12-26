GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine

1. Russian President Vladimir has blasted the West for trying to “tear apart” Russia and said in an interview aired on national television that his offensive in Ukraine aimed to “unite the Russian people”.

About 100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, Russian air defence troops shot down a Ukrainian drone early today as it approached a Russian airbase, with the debris killing three, news agencies reported.

“As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian technical servicemen who were at the (Engels military) airfield were fatally injured,” the defence ministry announced, according to TASS news agency.

Drogheda

2. Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the death of a man who was discovered in Co Louth with serious injuries on Thursday 22 December and later died on Saturday 24 December.

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries in unexplained circumstances at approximately 7:30pm on Thursday at a residence in Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, Gardaí said.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where he passed away on the evening of Christmas Eve.

South Africa Explosion

3. The country was coming to terms with the full extent of the destruction and deaths caused by a Christmas Eve tanker lorry explosion near Johannesburg, as officials reported the death toll rising to 15.

The lorry was carrying gas when it got stuck under a low-lying bridge in the town of Boksburg yesterday, sparking flames.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames the tanker exploded, according to emergency services officials.

Cannabis

4. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he doesn’t have a view on the legalisation of cannabis, but will instead allow the public to have a say through the upcoming Citizens’ Assembly on drug policy.

It comes after the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice recommended that the regulation and legalisation of certain drugs, including cannabis, should be closely examined by the Government.

Speaking to reporters, Varadkar said that he had not yet formed a view on cannabis legalisation and regulation in Ireland and he didn’t want to prejudice the upcoming Citizens’ Assembly on drugs.

Christmas Day swim

5. Hundreds of plucky swimmers braved wintry temperatures to take a Christmas Day plunge in the sea in Dublin.

Large crowds gathered at coastal spots across the city to kick off their festive celebrations with a chilly dip.

Hardy swimmers dressed wearing Santa hats and festive outfits took part in the Clontarf Yacht & Boat Club’s annual Christmas swim in aid of the RNLI.

Roads

6. Two menin their 30s have been hospitalised following a serious collision with a car in North Dublin.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.45pm last night and happened on Collins Avenue in Dublin 9.

Two male pedestrians were seriously injured in the collision and have been taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment.

Ice warning

7. A status yellow ice warning remains in place for the entire country until 10am today.

Met Éireann has said that ice is likely to form tonight and tomorrow morning, adding that it will lead to hazardous driving conditions on untreated roads and paths.

The warning was but in place from midnight last night.

Power cuts

8. Hundreds of homes in south Leinster and parts of Munster were left without power yesterday morning, according to the ESB.

The ESB PowerCheck shows that there were approximately 650 homes without power nationwide, with most of these being located in south Leinster and some in Munster.

This includes a large fault in Carlow, with 149 homes without power in the Graiguenamanagh area.