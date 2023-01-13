GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Seán Binder

1. In our lead story this morning, Stephen McDermott reports that a Greek court will sit again today to hear a case involving Irishman Seán Binder and 23 others charged with crimes relating to alleged people smuggling and spying off the island of Lesbos.

The case has proven controversial because the defendants, all of whom deny the charges, say they volunteered for a Greek NGO to help when Lesbos was overwhelmed with migrant arrivals from nearby Turkey.

We explain how the case arose and what allegations have been brought against Binder and his 23 co-accused.

RIP

2. Lisa Marie Presley, US singer and only child of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54, her family has confirmed.

In a statement, the Presley family said they were “shocked and devastated” by the news, which was announced early this morning.

The US singer-songwriter was “rushed” for medical treatment earlier the same day, though no further details were made immediately available.

HAP

3. A new report has found that just 41 houses were available to rent for people accessing the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) last month.

The Simon Communities Locked Out of the Market report for December, which examines 16 areas around the country, found the figure of 41 was a 17% increase from the 35 available in September 2022.

40 of these fell within discretionary HAP limits only and only one property was available to rent under a standard HAP rate. This was a one-bedroom property in Kildare suitable for singles or couples.

Elle Edwards

4. In the UK, a man has been charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve, Merseyside Police said.

Connor Chapman, 22, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court today.

Housing

5. Back home, a banking lobby report has found that mortgages worth almost €1.5 billion were approved in 12 months to November, a 16.8% increase in 12 months.

According to Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), almost 55,000 mortgages were approved in the year to November 2022, worth €14.9 billion and representing a 2.5% increase month-on-month.

Shinzo Abe

6. Japanese prosecutors have formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe with murder, according to local media.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a homemade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan.

Protests

7. The Department of Equality said it “deplores” protests against accommodation for refugees and international protection applicants, which took place in several areas in Dublin yesterday evening.

In a statement, the department said it “strongly condemns any attempt to promote division and hostility towards those who come here seeking safety”.

Ashling Murphy

8. The memorial mass took place at St Brigid’s Church in Mountbolus, Co Offaly yesterday evening to mark one year since the death of Ashling Murphy.

Father Michael Meade said that the “greatest challenge we face everyday is to show love, and to give love, and to share it. Ashling did all those things.”