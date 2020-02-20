The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HANAU: Nine people have been killed and five wounded in shootings in the German city of Hanau. The man suspected of carrying out the shootings has been found dead at his home.

2. #NEW DÁIL: Later today, the 33rd Dáil will meet for the first time since the general election earlier this month. A Ceann Comhairle will be elected, but it looks unlikely that any candidate for taoiseach will receive the backing of the majority of the Dáil.

3. #DEBATE: New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg was savaged by his Democratic rivals on his first debate on the presidential campaign trail. The former New York mayor was forced to defend his record and past comments related to race, gender and his personal wealth.

4. #TUSLA: Three statutory inquiries have been opened into Tusla in relation to its compliance with GDPR.

5. #GOLD: Listeners to RTÉ Gold told Director General Dee Forbes that she must be “absolutely mad” to axe the digital radio service and called on her to review the decision.

6. #GOODBYE: Fianna Fáil TD Barry Andrews thanked the former Liberal Democrat MEPs, who left hampers filled with British goods for the six MEPs that would replace them in their European grouping Renew Europe.

7. #RAIN: The weather remains wet and cold, with concerns of potential flooding in parts of the country as water levels on the river Shannon rise.

8. #CORK: A teenage girl has died following a single-vehicle car crash in Co Cork last night. The car crashed into a wall on Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny, at about 11.45pm yesterday.