1. Plane crash

A major rescue and recovery operation is under way on Washington’s Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a military helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

American Airlines has confirmed there were 64 people on board the plane. There were three soldiers on board the helicopter. We’re covering the latest developments in this piece.

2. Seanad

Michael McDowell, the former Progressive Democrats leader and justice minister, became the first candidate to be elected to new Seanad overnight. The Independent Senator was re-elected to the National University of Ireland (NUI) panel on the first count just before midnight.

3. Ski resort tragedy

An Irish man has died in Bulgaria after sustaining injuries at a ski resort. It is understood that the man was aged in his 20s.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

4. Junior minister criticism

The government has been heavily criticised over the low number of women appointed to ministerial positions in government.

Last week, just three women were among the 15 senior ministers announced. Yesterday, just six were included among the 23 junior ministries.

5. Sinn Féin action

Staying with politics, Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly has been granted High Court permission to take legal action alleging the attendance of super junior ministers to Cabinet meetings is unconstitutional.

A judge granted leave to the Kerry TD, meaning he can pursue his case after she was satisfied that he surmounted the “relatively low” bar of showing that he had an arguable case and that it had a prospect of success.

6. Guantanamo Bay

Back to the US, and President Donald Trump has said he is directing the opening of a detention centre at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba to hold up to 30,000 migrants who are living illegally in the United States.

Trump made the announcement right before he signed the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration’s first piece of legislation.

“We’re going to send them out to Guantanamo,” Trump said in the White House East Room. He did not elaborate.

7. Jail sentences

Legal restrictions that force judges to hand down jail time to people convicted of a crime have been described as “inherently unjust” by one legal expert while an advocacy group has urged for them to be repealed, Muiris O’Cearbhaill reports for The Journal this morning.

‘Presumptive’ mandatory minimum sentences apply to certain crimes, including non-violent drug offences where the value of the substances seized is worth over €13,000. This measure meant that a 26-year-old man, with no previous convictions, received a six-and-a-half-year jail term this week after he pleaded guilty to driving a van loaded with €4 million worth of cannabis.

8. The Outlook

It’s a pretty mixed forecast for the upcoming bank holiday weekend, but there’s no particularly dramatic weather in the offing, according to Met Éireann’s latest forecast. Saturday will be breezy and dull, there’ll be some rain on Sunday and scattered showers on Monday. Not the worst for early February.