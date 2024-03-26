LAST UPDATE | 19 minutes ago
Late opening
1. A nightlife industry campaign group has said the legislation underway to allow nightclubs to open until later hours will bring “new opportunities” to the sector as some Fine Gael TDs try to pressure new leader Simon Harris to abandon the plan.
The licensing legislation is one of the many bills that Simon Harris is inheriting as he takes over the Fine Gael leadership.
Balimore bridge
2. Rescue efforts are underway after a bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River after a large cargo ship collided with it.
According to the New York Times, the coast guard received a report of an impact at 1.27am Eastern time (5.27am Irish time) at the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Footage shared on social media appears to show a portion of the 3km bridge collapsing into the river.
Gaza ceasefire
3. Israeli strikes on Gaza are continuing today, with no sign of a let-up in the current conflict despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an “immediate ceasefire”.
The resolution, which was adopted yesterday after Israel’s closest ally the United States abstained, demands an “immediate ceasefire” for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, leading to a “lasting” truce.
It also demands that Hamas and other militants free hostages that were taken during the 7 October attacks on Israel, though it does not directly link the release to a truce.
Annie McCarrick
4. Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to the murder and disappearance of Annie McCarrick 31 years ago.
The 26-year-old American disappeared without a trace from her home in Sandmount, Dublin on 26 March 1993.
31 years later, her case remains unsolved.
House availability
5. The number of homes available to buy nationwide on 1 March 2024 stood at below 10,500 while prices continue to rise, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price report.
The number of available homes is down 24% year-on-year and represents a new all-time low for the series which extends back to January 2007.
The number of homes available to buy currently is just 40% of the 2019 average.
Fatality
6. A woman has died in hospital following a serious road crash in Galway city earlier this month.
Gardaí are investigating the fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred Friday 15 March in the Menlo area on the outskirts of the city.
Seanad seat
7. The Green Party leader in Northern Ireland is set to be elected to the Seanad.
Mal O’Hara, a former Belfast City councillor, is due to become the fifth Green Party senator in the Oireachtas.
If confirmed, O’Hara will be filling a seat previously held by Sinn Féin’s Niall Ó Donnghaile, a former Mayor of Belfast, who resigned for health reasons last year.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
8. Homes belonging to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have been raided by federal agents, with the US hip hop mogul at the centre of sex trafficking claims and sex assault lawsuits.
Armed agents from the US Department of Homeland Security entered luxury properties on both the east and west coasts of the United States.
Literary Award
9. Two Irish authors have made it to the 2024 Dublin Literary Award shortlist.
In total, six novels have been shortlisted for the award after 70 titles were longlisted in January.
Included on the list this year are Irish authors Sebastian Barry and Emma Donoghue.
