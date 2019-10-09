This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 8:08 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

1. #BUDGET 2020: As people begin to assess the main changes in this year’s Budget, some measures already came into effect at midnight.

2. #COMMUTER DISRUPTION: Irish Rail has said there will be “significant delays” in an out of Hueston station in Dublin this morning due to vandals damaging the signalling system. 

3. #CONSTITUTIONAL CLASH: The White House has declared it will not cooperate with what it termed an “illegitimate” impeachment probe by Democrats.

4. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Members of an Oireachtas committee are to challenge Twitter over its handling of the online abuse received by Fiona Ryan and her family after they appeared on a Lidl advertising campaign. 

5. #BREXIT: A number of ministers in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet are reportedly ready to resign over concerns he is leading the UK towards a no-deal Brexit.

6. #DATA: Twitter has apologised after “inadvertently” using phone numbers and email addresses for advertising even though the personal data was provided for security.

7. #US: A nine-year-old boy has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder following a mobile home fire that killed three children and two adults in Illinois.

8. #GIRLS IN GREEN: Ireland made it two wins from two in their Euro 2021 qualifiers last night after beating Ukraine 3-2 in front of a record crowd at Tallaght Stadium.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

