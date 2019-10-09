The 8 at 8: Wednesday

1. #BUDGET 2020: As people begin to assess the main changes in this year’s Budget, some measures already came into effect at midnight.

2. #COMMUTER DISRUPTION: Irish Rail has said there will be “significant delays” in an out of Hueston station in Dublin this morning due to vandals damaging the signalling system.

3. #CONSTITUTIONAL CLASH: The White House has declared it will not cooperate with what it termed an “illegitimate” impeachment probe by Democrats.

4. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Members of an Oireachtas committee are to challenge Twitter over its handling of the online abuse received by Fiona Ryan and her family after they appeared on a Lidl advertising campaign.

5. #BREXIT: A number of ministers in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet are reportedly ready to resign over concerns he is leading the UK towards a no-deal Brexit.

6. #DATA: Twitter has apologised after “inadvertently” using phone numbers and email addresses for advertising even though the personal data was provided for security.

7. #US: A nine-year-old boy has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder following a mobile home fire that killed three children and two adults in Illinois.

8. #GIRLS IN GREEN: Ireland made it two wins from two in their Euro 2021 qualifiers last night after beating Ukraine 3-2 in front of a record crowd at Tallaght Stadium.

