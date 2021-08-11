#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 11 August 2021
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Conversion therapy, Canadian jailed in China and another conspiracy theory debunked.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 8:00 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know about as you start your day. 

Conversion therapy

1. In our main story this morning Cónal Thomas writes that the Department of Children has commissioned further research into the practice of conversion therapy in Ireland before progressing plans to outlaw the controversial practice. 

The delay in banning the practice in the Republic, a commitment contained in the Programme for Government, comes after it was decided that research is needed to determine how prevalent it is, and in what settings it occurs, before legislating to ban it.

Debunk

2. In The Journal’s latest Fact Check, Ian Curran debunks the conspiracy theory that the media has been told when future variants of Covid-19 will be “released.”

There is no evidence to back up the fantastical claim.

Michael Spavor

3. A Chinese court today jailed Canadian businessman Michael Spavor for 11 years for spying, a sentence swiftly condemned by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “unacceptable and unjust.”

Spavor was detained in 2018 on what Ottawa has said are politically orchestrated charges after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on a US extradition warrant.

Perseids meteor shower

4. One of clearest and most reliable meteor showers is set to peak over the next two nights.

Clear skies this evening mean many will get a good glimpse of the Perseids in all their glory. Emma Taggart spoke to Astronomy Ireland’s David Moore about the stunning cosmic display.

Prince Andrew

5. A lawyer representing Prince Andrew’s accuser has warned against anyone ignoring the US courts as he claimed the royal’s legal team have “stonewalled” appeals for information.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, and has said it was “past the time for him to be held to account”.

Stabbing

6. A 25-year-old man died after a stabbing in Dublin yesterday evening

The man was brought to Tallaght University Hospital in a serious condition after the incident. He later passed away. 

A second man, aged in his 40s, was also injured and removed to Tallaght University Hospital. He is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Social media

7. Instagram has announced a range of new tools it says will help protect users from abuse on the platform.

At the centre of the update is a new feature called Limits, which will give people the ability to automatically hide comments and direct message requests from other users who do not already follow, or have only recently followed them.

Harrington’s homecoming

8. Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington returned to Portland Row in Dublin yesterday to a rapturous welcome from fans, friends and family.

Relive the extraordinary evening by getting your teeth into Gráinne Ní Aodha’s report from the delerious Dublin neighbourhood.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

