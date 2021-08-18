#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 18 August 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Women in Afghanistan, a viral image debunked and congestion charges.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,877 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5525601
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated 16 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Women in Kabul

1. In our lead story this morning Órla Ryan and Laura Byrne spoke to a women’s rights activist living in Kabul who said that “everyone is living in fear” since the Taliban regained control of the Afghan capital in recent days.

When asked about the promises made by the Taliban in recent days, Mahbouba Seraj told The Journal: “All we can do now is wait. We know what the Taliban are, we know their past, but I do not believe these men are stupid. They don’t want to rule an Afghanistan that is empty, void of its citizens.”

Nursing homes

2. The Government has been accused of “apathy” around the implementation of support structures for nursing home residents and staff following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) said that key structural reforms to ensure lessons are learned from the public health crisis have not been advanced.

Nursing home providers say they are “frustrated” as they wait for progress on recommendations issued by an expert panel last year.

Congestion charge

3. Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil voters are among the least likely of political party supporters to back a congestion charge in Irish cities.

Polling from The Good Information Project/Ireland Thinks found that only 29% of Sinn Féin voters and 33% of Fianna Fáil voters would support a congestion charge.

In contrast, 83% of Green Party voters said they would be in favour of the measure.

Viral image debunked

4. A widely shared photo of a plane full of men has been falsely described as a flight coming from Afghanistan

The photo has been shared on Facebook and Twitter numerous times, with some social media users asking “where are the women and children?”. 

Cork City Councillor Ken O’Flynn was among those who shared the image and alleged that the flight was coming from Afghanistan. 

The photo is actually of immigrants being returned to Afghanistan from Turkey in 2018.

Greek wildfires

5. Experts say the devastating wildfires in Greece cast a harsh light on the failure to prepare against and contain the blazes, threatening irreversible damage to the country’s rich biodiversity.

Climate scientists warn extreme weather and fierce fires will become increasingly common due to man-made global warming, heightening the need to invest in teams, equipment and policy to battle the flames.

New Zealand lockdown

6. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned today that people must brace for additional Covid-19 cases from an outbreak that has plunged the previously virus-free country into a snap lockdown.

Ardern confirmed New Zealand was dealing with the highly transmissible Delta variant after after nine more positive tests today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Navan Road crash

7. A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to a crash which happened on the Navan Road in Dublin on Monday evening.

A man in his 20s, as well as a teenage boy, remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital. 

Gardaí are investigating if the vehicle was being pursued in the run up to the crash. One line of investigation is whether the crash was part of a local feud.

Missing person

8. Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing Chris De Jager, who is missing from his home in Macroom, Co Cork. 

Chris is described as being approximately 5’10”, of stocky build with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Macroom Town, Co.Cork at approximately 5.25pm yesterday evening.

Vaccine card scam

9. A Chicago pharmacist has been arrested for selling dozens of official cards showing proof of Covid-19 vaccination on eBay, the Justice Department said.

The department said Tangtang Zhao sold 125 official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards for $10 each.

Zhao worked at an unidentified chain of pharmacies and had access to the cards, which are provided to each person who gets a coronavirus vaccination.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie