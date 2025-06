GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

US bombs Iran

1. The US has attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, the US President Donald Trump announced last night.

The attack has been condemned by Iran, who has warned that there will be “everlasting consequences” for the Americans’ actions. It is feared that Tehran will target US-owned sites in retaliatory attacks.

Iran launches wave of missiles at Israel

2. Up to 30 missiles were launched by Iran towards Israel this morning, with three confirmed impacts in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Ness Ziona. A public square in Haifa has been left strewn with rubble as rescue efforts get underway.

Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, a biological research centre, military logistical bases and control centres were also targeted, Iran’s armed forces said. It is not yet known if any of these strikes were successful.

How Trump announced strikes to the world

3. Just before 1am Irish-time, US President Donald Trump took to his TruthSocial platform: “We have completed our very successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.”

The move was widely unexpected as he had earlier given Iran a two-week deadline – a number of US newspapers noted it as his favourite unit of time, which can mean ‘something or nothing at all’. In this case, it meant two days.

‘Urgent need for de-escalation’ – Harris

4. Tánaiste Simon Harris has warned that the risk of an “extremely dangerous spiral of escalation” in the Middle East is now “more real”, following US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites last night.

Advertisement

The foreign affairs minister has said there is an “urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy” to resolve the conflict. He added that he will discuss the issue later today with European counterparts in Brussels.

AIB bailout analysis

5. Paul O’Donoghue this morning tells you today not to mind the spin, as Ireland ‘isn’t even close’ to breakeven on the €21bn AIB bailout.

It was once assumed that a lot of the cash poured into the lender was a sunk cost. It turns out, that isn’t the case. The government said during the week that, once everything is factored in, AIB will come extremely close to repaying its bailout.

Donegal’s newest TD

6. Donegal’s newest TD Charles Ward sat down with The Journal to discuss his rise to politics. The only TD from the local 100% Redress Party – which calls for whole and total support for families impacted by the mica scandal – is himself impacted by the issue.

He told us what this government needs to do in order to do right by those households.

Harris seeking to save peacekeeping missions

7. As the US considers vetoing a renewal vote for the Lebanon peacekeeping mission, the Government has confirmed it is liaising with European countries to save the operation.

The Journal revealed this week that it appears the US is considering ending its support for peacekeeping forces in Lebanon. Tánaiste and defence minister Simon Harris confirmed this last night, and plans to engage with EU counterparts to save the mission.

Hope for classroom at Dublin school

8. Planned classrooms that were facing delays at a school in Dublin 9 could be ready to accept students by November, unless an appeal is lodged against planning permission, according to the Department of Education.

The Department of Education has confirmed that a plan has been made for a construction approach that could allow students to move into the new classrooms by November.

Cost of milk rising fast

9. Ireland recorded the sharpest rate of increase in agricultural produce prices in the EU in the first quarter of this year, the bloc’s statistical agency Eurostat has said.

Irish agricultural prices were up an eye-watering 19.3% compared with the same period of 2024. The average increase across the EU was just 2.6%.