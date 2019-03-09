The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ISLAMIC STATE: Gardaí confirmed an Irish woman who’d become radicalised is an ex-Defence Forces member.

2. #IRELAND CONNECTED: Here’s how much the Government spent on St Patrick’s Day trips in 2018.

3. #PROTEST: Activists are set to take to the streets again for a major Dublin housing protest today.

4. #LATE LATE: A nurse who saved an unconscious bus driver described him meeting in hospital.

5. #POLL: One in five people are in favour of giving banned drink drivers exemptions to drive to work.

6. #NEWRY: A primary school website was taken over by hardcore porn after an IT mixup.

7. #NO TRAINS GO: Repairs to THE roof of Dublin’s Pearse Station will cause disruption to Irish Rail users today.

8. #NATURE: A petition accusing councils of cutting down too many trees has reached over 5,500 signatures.

9. #CAO: CAO points are set to jump for languages and the humanities this year.