Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 16 November, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/DronG
Image: Shutterstock/DronG

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CRIME RINGS: Republican and loyalist smuggling gangs are “crippling the haulage sector” on both sides of the border.

2. #EPSTEIN: Britain’s Prince Andrew has said he has “no recollection” of meeting a Jeffrey Epstein accuser.

3. #CLIMATE ACTION: The RTÉ Youth Assembly presented Minister Richard Bruton with recommendations on climate change after a Dáil debate yesterday.

4. #QIH: Three people who were arrested as part of the probe into the Kevin Lunney attack have been released without charge.

5. #DUNLEER: Gardaí are at the scene of an attempted ATM theft in Louth in the early hours this morning.

6. #BACKLASH: Fine Gael is bracing itself for potential legal action from Maria Bailey if she decides to do so over her deselection from the next general election, the Irish Independent reports.

7. #GETTING IT RIGHT: The Irish Times reports this morning on the exact dietary preferences of Supreme Court judges where assistants share precise advice on skinning fish, preferred apple varieties and the correct way to serve a coffee. 

8. #BY-ELECTIONS: Cork North Central voters are going to elect a new TD soon. Here’s a rundown on those hoping to win a seat.

9. #WOULD IT WORK HERE: Rents have increased yet again, but what effect could a rent freeze have if it came into effect here? 

