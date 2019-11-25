The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COOLOCK: A man in his 20s has been shot dead in north Dublin.

2. #ACCESSIBILITY: Irish Rail has been accused of “just not caring” as the scale of lift problems at train stations has been revealed.

3. #CARRIE LAM: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said she will “listen humbly” after pro-democracy parties crushed the opposition in local elections.

4. #MO ROBINSON: The lorry driver accused over the 39 deaths in Essex is to enter his pleas in court today.

5. #WIKILEAKS: Julian Assange could die in prison without urgent care, doctors have said.

6. #GENDER NORMS: One-quarter of under-25s believe men should be the head of the household.

7. #SIMON HARRIS: Health Minister Simon Harris is to meet with Facebook, Google and Twitter to discuss spread of anti-vaccine information.

8. #PROCUREMENT: The Public Accounts Committee is probing Ireland’s so-called “lazy” approach to awarding State contracts.