Monday 25 November, 2019
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Sean Murray Monday 25 Nov 2019, 7:51 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COOLOCK: A man in his 20s has been shot dead in north Dublin

2. #ACCESSIBILITY: Irish Rail has been accused of “just not caring” as the scale of lift problems at train stations has been revealed.

3. #CARRIE LAM: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said she will “listen humbly” after pro-democracy parties crushed the opposition in local elections

4. #MO ROBINSON: The lorry driver accused over the 39 deaths in Essex is to enter his pleas in court today

5. #WIKILEAKS: Julian Assange could die in prison without urgent care, doctors have said

6. #GENDER NORMS: One-quarter of under-25s believe men should be the head of the household.

7. #SIMON HARRIS: Health Minister Simon Harris is to meet with Facebook, Google and Twitter to discuss spread of anti-vaccine information

8. #PROCUREMENT: The Public Accounts Committee is probing Ireland’s so-called “lazy” approach to awarding State contracts

