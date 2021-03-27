The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #INNER CITY: Residents in Dublin’s Oliver Bond flats say they are ‘living in fear’ after an uptick in round-the-clock drug dealing and drug use.
2. #LEFTOVER JABS: Gardaí have been given permission to accept surplus Covid-19 vaccinations from the HSE, according to a letter seen by The Journal.
3. #PANDEMIC: Here’s what the latest data tells us about the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland, as the clock ticks down to the government’s decision on easing restrictions.
4. #SHOW OF FORCE: Myanmar’s coup leader issued a stark warning to protesters, saying that further resistance could lead to more deaths.
5. #JABS: Ireland can expect a ‘large volume’ of deliveries from AstraZeneca, the company’s Irish president told The Irish Times. He did not give exact numbers but said the largest delivery to date – 100,000 doses – is expected next week.
6. #UNSC: A number of countries with seats on the United Nation’s Security Council – including Ireland – are calling for a meeting over recent missile tests by North Korea, RTÉ News reports.
7. #NORTH-SOUTH: The latest instalment of The Good Information Project examines how two very different healthcare systems on the island of Ireland (occasionally) manage to function well together.
8. #SUEZ CRISIS: A new attempt to free a massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal has failed. International shipping costs are now expected to rise by as much as 20%.
9. #RUGBY: Scotland seized a thrilling 85th-minute win against France last night, the team’s first victory at the Stade de France in 22 years.
