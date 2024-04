GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Taoiseach-elect

1. Fine Gael leader and the next Taoiseach of Ireland Simon Harris has pledged to build 50,000 homes annually for the next five years.

At the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in University of Galway, the Wicklow TD said he plans to extend the Help-to-Buy scheme for a further five years and increase the renters tax credit to over €1,000.

He also used his speech to state that nobody earning below €50,000 should pay the higher rate of income tax.

United Ireland

2. In one of his first interviews with international media before a vote on his nomination for Taoiseach, Harris told Sky News that Ireland has been living under a “frosty” peace since the Good Friday Agreement.

Harris said it is a “legitimate political aspiration” to want to see a united Ireland, but that it will not be a priority for him as leader.

Storm Kathleen

3. Thousands of premises were without electricity and public transport was impacted yesterday as Storm Kathleen passed over Ireland.

A young girl was rescued from the sea at Dún Laoghaire in south Dublin yesterday evening. She is recovering today.

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for Donegal, Mayo and West Galway until 4pm today.

Gaza ceasefire talks

5. The conflict in Gaza entered its seventh month today as the US and other negotiators are expected to join the protagonists in Cairo in a renewed push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Egypt’s Al-Qahera News said CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani would join Egyptian mediators for Sunday’s indirect talks between the Israeli and Hamas delegations.

Hamas confirmed ahead of the talks that its core demands were a complete ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Endometriosis

5. After 13 surgeries Sinéad Murphy has given up on endometriosis care in Ireland.

She’s not alone, Eimer McAuley writes in today’s lead story.

“From the age of 16, I was collapsing every month at my period. Each month, without fail, there was an ambulance at the door,” Sinéad explains.

Class divide

6. Ireland’s wealth gap is improving. But only if you have your name on the deed, Paul O’Donoghue writes.

Ireland’s true class divide is that home-owners hold 97% of wealth, while renters have just 3%, he adds.

International Protection

7. Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said eight countries are being reviewed by her Department to be added to the list of states which the Government considers a safe country of origin.

Countries which are deemed safe by the State means the Department of Justice understands there is generally no systematic persecution, torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or no threat of violence from an armed conflict in that country.

While citizens from those countries can still seek International Protection in Ireland, it is done so under personal grounds.

Health service

8. Bernard Gloster, the CEO of the HSE, has said that despite increased financial pressures in the healthcare system and a recruitment freeze, staffing and funding levels are at an all-time high.

The Irish Medical Organisation, a union representing healthcare professionals, yesterday voted in favour of calling for an end to the recruitment freeze in the public healthcare sector as it continues to feel the pressure of increased admissions.

At the IMO’s AGM in Killarney, the HSE boss said that there is “little doubt” that the health service continues to see the pressure and demand on the acute hospital system, but reforms within management will help alleviate ongoing pressures.

Varadkar says goodbye

9. Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said his party can achieve an “historic fourth term” under the new party leader Simon Harris in his last speech as leader of Fine Gael at its Ard Fheis in the University of Galway yesterday evening.

Varadkar, who will resign as Taoiseach formally on Monday, thanked his party for their loyalty, support and friendship while he served as the party leader for seven years.

In his speech, he concluded that it was “time for the next chapter under Simon Harris”.