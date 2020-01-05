The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WATERFORD: A search operation for a fisherman is underway after another man was recovered when a boat got into difficulty near Hook Head.

2. #FIRE AND FURY: Donald Trump has warned that the US is targeting 52 Iranian sites if the Islamic republic attacks American assets or personnel to avenge the killing of Qasem Soleimani.

3. #HIGH ALERT: The Sunday Times reports that Irish troops serving in Lebanon as UN peacekeepers have been placed on alert in case Israel is attacked in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing.

4. #SYLVA TUKULA: The Department of Justice and Equality will make “formal requests” to county coroners in future after a woman who died in Direct Provision was buried alone last year.

5. #COMPLAINTS: Dozens of complaints of bullying and sexual harassment by gardaí against other members of the force have been investigated in recent years, according to documents released under the Freedom of Information Act.

6. #INSURANCE: The Sunday Business Post reports that a new insurer has given Irish creche owners a lifeline after by offering them cover, after a previous insurer pulled out of the market late last year.

7. #AGREEMENT: Leo Varadkar wants to agree reforms to the property tax with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin before agreeing to a date for a general election this year, according to the Sunday Independent.

8. #LIMERICK: A man has been killed following a serious collision between a van and two motorbikes yesterday evening.

9. #BUSHFIRES: At least half of a koala population, seen as key to the species’ future, is feared dead after an island sanctuary was ravaged by fires in Australia.