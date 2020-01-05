This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 8:57 AM
18 minutes ago 775 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954049
Image: Shutterstock/Kevin George
Image: Shutterstock/Kevin George

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WATERFORD: A search operation for a fisherman is underway after another man was recovered when a boat got into difficulty near Hook Head.

2. #FIRE AND FURY: Donald Trump has warned that the US is targeting 52 Iranian sites if the Islamic republic attacks American assets or personnel to avenge the killing of Qasem Soleimani.

3. #HIGH ALERT: The Sunday Times reports that Irish troops serving in Lebanon as UN peacekeepers have been placed on alert in case Israel is attacked in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing.

4. #SYLVA TUKULA: The Department of Justice and Equality will make “formal requests” to county coroners in future after a woman who died in Direct Provision was buried alone last year.

5. #COMPLAINTS: Dozens of complaints of bullying and sexual harassment by gardaí against other members of the force have been investigated in recent years, according to documents released under the Freedom of Information Act.

6. #INSURANCE: The Sunday Business Post reports that a new insurer has given Irish creche owners a lifeline after by offering them cover, after a previous insurer pulled out of the market late last year.

7. #AGREEMENT: Leo Varadkar wants to agree reforms to the property tax with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin before agreeing to a date for a general election this year, according to the Sunday Independent.

8. #LIMERICK: A man has been killed following a serious collision between a van and two motorbikes yesterday evening.

9. #BUSHFIRES: At least half of a koala population, seen as key to the species’ future, is feared dead after an island sanctuary was ravaged by fires in Australia.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie