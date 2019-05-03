This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Religious order says it has ‘no legal liability’ over Tuam home, High Court to rule on Ruth Morrissey case, and actor famous for playing Chewbacca dies aged 74.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 3 May 2019, 7:54 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #TUAM The religious order at the centre of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home burial controversy has told the government it has no “legal liability” arising from the home.

2. #COURTS The High Court will today rule on a case being taken by Ruth Morrissey, who took a case over the alleged misreading of her cervical smears and the subsequent failure to tell her about it.

3. #RIP Peter Mayhew, the actor best known for playing the Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies, has died at the age of 74.

4. #SOS Three fishermen have been rescued off the coast of Co Wicklow after their trawler caught fire and sank yesterday evening.

5. #LOCAL ELECTIONS Small parties appear to have made gains in England’s local elections, as a Brexit backlash has seen the Conservative and Labour parties lose seats in the country’s councils.

6. #STUDY New research has found that so-called ART treatment prevented the transmission of the HIV virus between nearly 1,000 male couples, a finding which could potentially lead to the eradication of the AIDS virus.

7. #RECRUITMENT BAN Opposition TDS have called on the HSE to end its recruitment freeze, saying the move is “short sighted” and “disgraceful”.

8. #BLACKLISTED Facebook has banned the Infowars founder Alex Jones as part of its latest attempt to crack down on hate content on the social network.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

