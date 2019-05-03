The 8 at 8: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/VasiliyBudarin

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #TUAM The religious order at the centre of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home burial controversy has told the government it has no “legal liability” arising from the home.

2. #COURTS The High Court will today rule on a case being taken by Ruth Morrissey, who took a case over the alleged misreading of her cervical smears and the subsequent failure to tell her about it.

3. #RIP Peter Mayhew, the actor best known for playing the Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies, has died at the age of 74.

4. #SOS Three fishermen have been rescued off the coast of Co Wicklow after their trawler caught fire and sank yesterday evening.

5. #LOCAL ELECTIONS Small parties appear to have made gains in England’s local elections, as a Brexit backlash has seen the Conservative and Labour parties lose seats in the country’s councils.

6. #STUDY New research has found that so-called ART treatment prevented the transmission of the HIV virus between nearly 1,000 male couples, a finding which could potentially lead to the eradication of the AIDS virus.

7. #RECRUITMENT BAN Opposition TDS have called on the HSE to end its recruitment freeze, saying the move is “short sighted” and “disgraceful”.

8. #BLACKLISTED Facebook has banned the Infowars founder Alex Jones as part of its latest attempt to crack down on hate content on the social network.